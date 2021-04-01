NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Will Tesla Beat Q1-21 Delivery Estimates?

Plus, Biden unveils $2.3T infrastructure plan.
Please see the included video for the following topics:

➤ Rob Maurer walks through estimates for Tesla’s Q1 delivery and production numbers and how they may compare to Wall St.’s consensus

➤ President Biden unveils $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, focusing a portion on electric vehicles and clean energy

➤ Full infrastructure plan: https://bit.ly/2Pmk03u

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

