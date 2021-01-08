Will Elon Musk Become the World's First Trillionaire?

Plus, RBC Capital says they were "completely wrong" on TSLA stock.

➤ Elon Musk has become the wealthiest person in the world with a new worth approaching $200B, and he may be just getting started on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire

➤ Tesla becomes the 5th most valuable company in the world, passing Facebook, as its valuation nears $800 billion

➤ RBC Capital upgrades TSLA from underperform rating, doubles price target

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.