Will Elon Musk Become the World's First Trillionaire?

Plus, RBC Capital says they were "completely wrong" on TSLA stock.
Author:
Publish date:

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Elon Musk has become the wealthiest person in the world with a new worth approaching $200B, and he may be just getting started on his way to becoming the world’s first trillionaire

➤ Tesla becomes the 5th most valuable company in the world, passing Facebook, as its valuation nears $800 billion

➤ RBC Capital upgrades TSLA from underperform rating, doubles price target

➤ Rob on Smart Passive Income podcast: https://youtu.be/YIDlqgCff-0

➤ Rob on Loup TV: https://youtu.be/Lkh-raRvgro

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

01.07.21
News

