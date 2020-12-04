Why Goldman Sachs TSLA Price Target May Be Too Low
Rob Maurer
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Goldman Sachs has upgraded TSLA stock to a Buy rating and increased their price target on Tesla to $780 per share
➤ Rob Maurer analyzes the note from Goldman Sachs and discusses areas where the street-high price target may be wrong
➤ TSLA stock closes at all-time high
➤ Bloomberg shares data on S&P 500 benchmark funds
➤ Short sellers chime in on TSLA stock
➤ Michigan legislation prohibiting Tesla operations moves forward
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.