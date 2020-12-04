TheStreet
Why Goldman Sachs TSLA Price Target May Be Too Low

Rob Maurer

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Goldman Sachs has upgraded TSLA stock to a Buy rating and increased their price target on Tesla to $780 per share

➤ Rob Maurer analyzes the note from Goldman Sachs and discusses areas where the street-high price target may be wrong

➤ TSLA stock closes at all-time high

➤ Bloomberg shares data on S&P 500 benchmark funds

➤ Short sellers chime in on TSLA stock

➤ Michigan legislation prohibiting Tesla operations moves forward

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

