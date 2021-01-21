NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
What We're Wondering About Ahead of Tesla's Q4 Earnings Call

Plus, Oppenheimer sets new street-high price target on TSLA stock.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Question submission/voting for Tesla’s Q4 earnings call has now opened

➤ Rob’s question (batteries): https://saytechnologies.com/s/27ad296e

➤ Rob’s question (solar): https://saytechnologies.com/s/4a101014

➤ Oppenheimer raises TSLA price target to a new street-high

➤ Deutsche Bank increases TSLA price target

➤ Tesla reduces prices in Europe

➤ Mercedes announces EQA details

➤ VW Group CEO Herbert Diess joins twitter, immediately trolls Elon Musk

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

