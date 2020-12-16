What S&P 500 Tracking Funds are Doing Ahead of TSLA’s Inclusion
Rob Maurer
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Analyzing positions of major S&P 500 tracking funds ahead of TSLA’s inclusion in the S&P 500 index (SPY, IVV, VOO)
➤ Tesla stock highlighted by Google as one of 2020’s top-trending searches
➤ Rumor on new Model Y test vehicle production in Fremont
➤ Greentheonly shares a look at Tesla’s Augmented Vision
➤ Tesla expands to new locations in Europe
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.