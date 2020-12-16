What S&P 500 Tracking Funds are Doing Ahead of TSLA’s Inclusion

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Analyzing positions of major S & P 500 tracking funds ahead of TSLA’s inclusion in the S & P 500 index (SPY, IVV, VOO)

➤ Tesla stock highlighted by Google as one of 2020’s top-trending searches

➤ Rumor on new Model Y test vehicle production in Fremont

➤ Greentheonly shares a look at Tesla’s Augmented Vision

➤ Tesla expands to new locations in Europe

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.