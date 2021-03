Tesla Stock (TSLA) Rockets to Biggest Day Ever

Plus, assessing Giga Shanghai first quarter production.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ TSLA stock jumps 20%, increasing by more than $100 per share in a single day

➤ Last year’s TSLA price jump episode: https://youtu.be/x2Z8pZjF8vU

➤ Analyzing Tesla’s Giga Shanghai production for the first quarter as February numbers are released

➤ Elon Musk clarifies FSD Beta rollout

➤ New Street Research upgrades TSLA stock, increases price target

➤ TSLA short interest update

➤ VW schedules event for next week

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.