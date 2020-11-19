TSLA Stock Keeps Rising After Upgrade

Please see the included video for the latest on Tesla.

➤ TSLA stock has risen another 10% as Morgan Stanley upgrades their rating on Tesla, with the stock now 19% higher than before the S & P 500 inclusion announcement

➤ Breaking down the Morgan Stanley TSLA note by Adam Jonas

➤ Tesla joins new organization called ZETA to advocate for EVs

➤ News on battery factories from Tesla, Panasonic

➤ Elon Musk teases significant Tesla firmware update

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.