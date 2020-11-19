TheStreet
HomeNewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

TSLA Stock Keeps Rising After Upgrade

Rob Maurer

Please see the included video for the latest on Tesla.

➤ TSLA stock has risen another 10% as Morgan Stanley upgrades their rating on Tesla, with the stock now 19% higher than before the S&P 500 inclusion announcement

➤ Breaking down the Morgan Stanley TSLA note by Adam Jonas

➤ Tesla joins new organization called ZETA to advocate for EVs

➤ News on battery factories from Tesla, Panasonic

➤ Elon Musk teases significant Tesla firmware update

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

TSLA Fades Intraday After S&P 500 Announcement

Plus, an update on Elon Musk's COVID-19 status.

Rob Maurer

Analysis: Tesla (TSLA) Added to S&P 500

Tesla, Inc. will be added to the massive index on December 21.

Rob Maurer

Elon Musk May Have COVID-19

Plus, Deutsche Bank publishes updated TSLA note after meeting with Tesla's investor relations team.

Rob Maurer

BMW iX Compared to Tesla's Model Y

Plus, Tesla tops employer student survey.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Q4 Production/Delivery Forecast

Rob Maurer

by

JWarwick

Tesla Targeting Production Capacity Above 500k in 2021 at Giga Shanghai?

Plus, first US deliveries of Tesla's 2021 model year Model 3.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer

Tesla Model 3 Battery Capacity Increased?

Plus, Waymo throws shade on Tesla.

Rob Maurer

The FUV & Beyond: Arcimoto Interview - CEO/Founder Mark Frohnmayer

Arcimoto, producer of three-wheel electric vehicles, joins Tesla Daily to discuss Arcimoto's business.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Releases "Tesla Tequila"

Tesla has released Tesla Tequila, an exclusive, small-batch agave tequila.

Rob Maurer

by

Titti447

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

rratclif