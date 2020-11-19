TSLA Stock Keeps Rising After Upgrade
Rob Maurer
Please see the included video for the latest on Tesla.
➤ TSLA stock has risen another 10% as Morgan Stanley upgrades their rating on Tesla, with the stock now 19% higher than before the S&P 500 inclusion announcement
➤ Breaking down the Morgan Stanley TSLA note by Adam Jonas
➤ Tesla joins new organization called ZETA to advocate for EVs
➤ News on battery factories from Tesla, Panasonic
➤ Elon Musk teases significant Tesla firmware update
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.