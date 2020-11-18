TSLA Fades Intraday After S&P 500 Announcement
Rob Maurer
Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla-related news.
➤ TSLA stock rises by 8% following the announcement of upcoming S&P 500 index inclusion, but falls from the earlier +13% reaction
➤ Discussion on TSLA shares trading volume and short interest
➤ Update on Elon Musk’s health status
➤ Revisiting Tesla’s weekly production rate for Model 3 at Giga Shanghai
➤ Tesla hires part-time workers for Q4 delivery push
➤ UK moves up ban on sale of internal combustion engine vehicles while EU commission explores stricter emissions standards
➤ California adds $1,500 rebate for some EV sales
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.