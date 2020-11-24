TSLA All-Time High Closing Price as Wedbush Ups Price Targets

Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.

➤ TSLA closes above $500 per share, another new all-time high close

➤ Wedbush Securities increases TSLA price targets, has $1,000 bull case

➤ LG Chem to reportedly supply batteries for Tesla’s Model Y production at Giga Shanghai

➤ Model X accessed by Belgian research group exploiting security flaw

➤ GM’s Cadillac brand faces dealership challenges during transition to electric vehicles

➤ Ford releases official EPA ranges for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

