TSLA All-Time High Closing Price as Wedbush Ups Price Targets
Rob Maurer
Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.
➤ TSLA closes above $500 per share, another new all-time high close
➤ Wedbush Securities increases TSLA price targets, has $1,000 bull case
➤ LG Chem to reportedly supply batteries for Tesla’s Model Y production at Giga Shanghai
➤ Model X accessed by Belgian research group exploiting security flaw
➤ GM’s Cadillac brand faces dealership challenges during transition to electric vehicles
➤ Ford releases official EPA ranges for the Ford Mustang Mach-E
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.