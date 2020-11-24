TheStreet
HomeNewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

TSLA All-Time High Closing Price as Wedbush Ups Price Targets

Rob Maurer

Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.

➤ TSLA closes above $500 per share, another new all-time high close

➤ Wedbush Securities increases TSLA price targets, has $1,000 bull case

➤ LG Chem to reportedly supply batteries for Tesla’s Model Y production at Giga Shanghai

➤ Model X accessed by Belgian research group exploiting security flaw

➤ GM’s Cadillac brand faces dealership challenges during transition to electric vehicles

➤ Ford releases official EPA ranges for the Ford Mustang Mach-E

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Goldman Sachs Weighs in on Tesla's S&P 500 Inclusion

Plus, results of a Tesla police vehicle study.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Stock All-Time High Close, Full Self-Driving Beta Update

Plus, Consumer Reports pulls Model S recommendation.

Rob Maurer

Is Warren Buffett Secretly Buying TSLA Stock?

Berkshire Hathaway submits filing with confidential information redacted.

Rob Maurer

TSLA Stock Keeps Rising After Upgrade

Plus, Tesla joins organization to advocate for EVs.

Rob Maurer

TSLA Fades Intraday After S&P 500 Announcement

Plus, an update on Elon Musk's COVID-19 status.

Rob Maurer

Analysis: Tesla (TSLA) Added to S&P 500

Tesla, Inc. will be added to the massive index on December 21.

Rob Maurer

by

robm62

Elon Musk May Have COVID-19

Plus, Deutsche Bank publishes updated TSLA note after meeting with Tesla's investor relations team.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Q4 Production/Delivery Forecast

Rob Maurer

by

JWarwick

BMW iX Compared to Tesla's Model Y

Plus, Tesla tops employer student survey.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Targeting Production Capacity Above 500k in 2021 at Giga Shanghai?

Plus, first US deliveries of Tesla's 2021 model year Model 3.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer