Troublesome EV Survey Results for Tesla Competitors
Plus, Waymo tries to distance itself from Tesla.
Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.
➤ A new survey of electric vehicle owners reveals some concerning trends for Tesla competitors and mixed results for Tesla itself
➤ Tesla receives limited approval for battery factory related work in Berlin
➤ Tesla’s casting machine spotted in action in drone flyover video: https://youtu.be/BwoiFC-HwPE
➤ Waymo makes series of comments distancing itself from Tesla as a competitor
➤ Tesla lowers price of MCU upgrade for older Model S and Model X vehicles
➤ Elon Musk offers $100M prize for carbon capture technology
➤ SpaceX launch updates
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.