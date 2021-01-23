NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Troublesome EV Survey Results for Tesla Competitors

Plus, Waymo tries to distance itself from Tesla.
Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.

➤ A new survey of electric vehicle owners reveals some concerning trends for Tesla competitors and mixed results for Tesla itself

➤ Tesla receives limited approval for battery factory related work in Berlin

➤ Tesla’s casting machine spotted in action in drone flyover video: https://youtu.be/BwoiFC-HwPE

➤ Waymo makes series of comments distancing itself from Tesla as a competitor

➤ Tesla lowers price of MCU upgrade for older Model S and Model X vehicles

➤ Elon Musk offers $100M prize for carbon capture technology

➤ SpaceX launch updates

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

