Tesla's Giga Texas Project Timeline

Rob Maurer

Giga Texas, Tesla's latest planned factory, continues to progress on Tesla's newly-acquired land just outside Austin, Texas. Following in the footsteps of Tesla's Giga Shanghai will be no easy task for the company, as Shanghai went from breaking ground to production in under a year, but it appears Tesla will try to replicate the same timeline in Austin.

A user on the Tesla Motors Club forums claims to have accessed some of Tesla's project documents through a contractor bid. "Have some information on the TeraFactory build schedule. Tesla is sourcing out vendors / contractors to bid on work at the site," wrote the user.

The user shared a few screenshots containing Giga Texas project details. Most notably, one screenshot contained a "Project Schedule" targeting May 1, 2021 as the date of "First Substantial Completion."

According to the American Institute of Architects, first substantial completion represents "the stage in the progress of the Work when the Work or designated portion thereof is sufficiently complete in accordance with the Contract Documents so that the Owner can occupy or utilize the Work for its intended use."

The source of this report should be considered, but if the documents are accurate, Tesla may be targeting production out of Giga Texas just 9 months from now. If Tesla's European factory, Giga Berlin, also hits its schedule, Tesla may be in a position to go from manufacturing all their vehicles in one factory to manufacturing vehicles in four factories in a span of less than two years.

For more news and analysis on Tesla including updates from Giga Shanghai and Giga New York, please see the included video and be sure to follow Tesla Daily on The Street.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

