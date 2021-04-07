NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Tesla’s Giga Press Orders Signal Huge Growth

Plus, battery factory work begins in Texas.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ IDRA group discusses Giga Press orders, what does it mean for Tesla?

➤ Battery cathode plant grading started at Giga Texas

➤ Assessing some rumors on the possible US federal EV tax credit

➤ Tesla makes some changes to Supercharging fees in California as expansion continues

➤ Swell Energy launches virtual power plant in New York

➤ GM announces all-electric Chevy Silverado

➤ SpaceX set to launch another round of Starlink satellites

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

