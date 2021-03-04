NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Tesla's EV Market Share is Overemphasized

Plus, updates on Tesla's Full Self-Driving beta.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ An argument against a commonly-used metric to evaluate Tesla and the electric vehicles landscape

➤ Morgan Stanley issues note on Tesla, Ford Mustang Mach E, US EV market

➤ UBS increased TSLA price target

➤ Elon Musk tweets about the next version of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta

➤ Whole Mars tests Tesla FSD vs. Waymo: https://bit.ly/2Oj2dJV

➤ SpaceX completes test flight of Starship SN10

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

