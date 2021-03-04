Tesla's EV Market Share is Overemphasized
➤ An argument against a commonly-used metric to evaluate Tesla and the electric vehicles landscape
➤ Morgan Stanley issues note on Tesla, Ford Mustang Mach E, US EV market
➤ UBS increased TSLA price target
➤ Elon Musk tweets about the next version of Tesla’s Full Self-Driving Beta
➤ Whole Mars tests Tesla FSD vs. Waymo: https://bit.ly/2Oj2dJV
➤ SpaceX completes test flight of Starship SN10
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives