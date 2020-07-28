Tesla Daily
Top Stories
News
Videos
Articles

Tesla Will Build "New Technology" Battery Cells in Germany

Rob Maurer

Giga Berlin Cell Production Plans

After Tesla CEO Elon Musk alluded to Tesla's battery plans for their under-construction Gigafactory near Berlin during Tesla's second quarter earnings call last week, Brandenburg's Minister of Economic Affairs, Labor, and Energy Jörg Steinbach added some new info on what Tesla has in mind for their German factory. 

According to Der Tagesspiegel, Steinbach commented that Tesla has already informed him of their plans to build battery cells in Brandenburg.

"Tesla has started planning for the production of battery cells in Grünheide. The company told us that." - Jörg Steinbach (Google Translated)

While it doesn't necessarily confirm Tesla would be building cells themselves, it does seem to be the implication.

In a separate report, RBB24 shared further commentary from Steinbach.

"A 'completely new technology' is behind the electricity storage, said Minister of Economics Jörg Steinbach on Monday antenna (sic) Brandenburg. The new batteries are smaller and, thanks to their higher energy density, allow for greater range, the minister said." - RBB24 (Google Translated)

Any battery production will reportedly be part of a second phase, which would require additional regulatory approval. Steinbach had no estimate on the timing for such plans.

Production Pace

While most pundits have doubted Tesla's ability to replicate the speed with which Tesla's Giga Shanghai factory was erected, Tesla seems to be on a similar trajectory with Giga Berlin. Over the weekend, Musk highlighted the speed on Twitter.

"Giga Berlin will come together at an impossible-seeming speed. The prefabricated construction method in Germany is extremely impressive." - Elon Musk

Providing some support to Musk's statement is Twitter user Tobias Lindh, who has tracked and compared construction milestones for Giga Shanghai and Giga Berlin. Per Lindh's research, Tesla has achieved production milestones within a shorter period of time on Giga Berlin than they were achieved for Giga Shanghai, perhaps even by a few months. On Tesla's second quarter earnings call, Musk noted Tesla's goal to build better factories for less money in less time. Giga Berlin may be on track to demonstrate just that.

For more on Tesla including TSLA short selling, Elon Musk's interview with the New York Times, and competition from BMW, see the included video.

---

Writing Assistance by Pranshu Agarwal

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Exploring Potential S&P 500 Inclusion for Tesla

How will Tesla be impacted if it is added to the massive S&P 500 index?

Rob Maurer

by

jwillis

Tesla's Margins Are Poised to Dominate

After reporting a sequential decline in ex-credit margin, Tesla is positioned for rapid margin expansion.

Rob Maurer

by

Shazam123

Video: Tesla Q2 Earnings Report Recap

Recapping Tesla's second quarter earnings report. Part 2.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Q2 Earnings Estimates & Preview

Will Tesla post a GAAP profit and become eligible for S&P 500 inclusion?

Rob Maurer

by

rahulio

Tesla Begins Offering Model Y Test Drives

The move may be an interesting signal considering the history of Tesla's Model 3.

Rob Maurer

Tesla's Rooftop Solar Just Got $1,300 Cheaper

Tesla is now offering the lowest price solar system they ever have.

Rob Maurer

Submit Questions for Tesla's Q2 Earnings Call

Plus, vote for your favorite questions to be asked on the call.

Rob Maurer

Piper Sandler Raises TSLA Price Target to $2,322

"It's hard to see how competitors can catch up"

Rob Maurer

by

roddlez

Tesla Coronavirus Cases Reported as California Increases Restrictions

Rob Maurer

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

Muscovite