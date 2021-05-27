Tesla Vision Takes Over as Tesla Fully Removes Radar

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla announces full transition to ‘Tesla Vision’ and removal of radar hardware from select vehicles

➤ Full Self-Driving option and subscription pricing rumors

➤ Tesla announces Powerwall installation milestone offering insight into Tesla’s energy business

➤ Fire reported at Giga Berlin

➤ Royal Dutch Shell loses emissions court case

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives