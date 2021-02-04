Tesla Updates Berlin Model Y Production Timeline
Plus, Tesla starts production at new Shanghai Supercharger factory.
➤ Tesla updates design studio for Model Y in Europe with a new timeline for Giga Berlin production
➤ Tesla starts production at new Supercharger factory in Shanghai
➤ Analyzing Tesla’s positioning in their new market of Israel
➤ Tesla clears environmental impact assessment for Giga Shanghai expansion plans
➤ Daimler announces intent to split company up into separate entities
➤ Amazon announces first customer deliveries with Rivian electric vans
➤ US Treasury Secretary to meet regarding market circumstances over the last couple of weeks
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.