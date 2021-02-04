Tesla Updates Berlin Model Y Production Timeline

Plus, Tesla starts production at new Shanghai Supercharger factory.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla updates design studio for Model Y in Europe with a new timeline for Giga Berlin production

➤ Tesla starts production at new Supercharger factory in Shanghai

➤ Analyzing Tesla’s positioning in their new market of Israel

➤ Tesla clears environmental impact assessment for Giga Shanghai expansion plans

➤ Daimler announces intent to split company up into separate entities

➤ Amazon announces first customer deliveries with Rivian electric vans

➤ US Treasury Secretary to meet regarding market circumstances over the last couple of weeks

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.