Tesla Daily
Top Stories
News
Videos
Articles

Tesla Tops Consumer Reports Owner Satisfaction Survey

Rob Maurer

Tesla is no stranger to scoring extremely well in owner satisfaction surveys conducted by Consumer Reports. In fact, the brand has topped owner satisfaction rankings in seven of the last eight years.

A new survey from Consumer Reports gives more granularity on those satisfaction results. The survey polled 420,000 vehicle owners and divided those results into different age groups, as follows:

Millennials: 24-39 years of age

Generation X: 40-55 years of age

Baby Boomers: 56-74 years of age

Silent Generation: 75-92 years of age

Tesla's Model 3 received the top satisfaction score in each of the four age ranges. The result is particularly impressive in the 75-92 age range considering the criticism Tesla has faced for its reliance on technology like the touch-based user interface. It seems that owners who did not grow up with such technology have not found the design to be unsatisfying. This could be seen as a positive sign for Tesla's ambitions to expand their market share beyond early adopters into a more mainstream customer base.

Tesla's other models also did well in the survey, particularly among Generation X respondents. The Model S took second place in Gen X rankings, with Tesla's Model X coming in fourth. Tesla's Model Y was not present in the top ten for any age group, but this is likely due to the newness of the vehicle not allowing for enough responses. Full results were shared by Teslarati and can be found here.

For more on Tesla including TSLA stock, service center expansion, and a new interior monitoring system, please see the included video and don't forget to follow Tesla Daily on TheStreet.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: Jim Cramer & Rob Maurer Discuss TSLA Stock, Elon Musk, and Battery Day

Is Tesla overvalued at $1,900 per share or is there more room to run in the short and long term?

Rob Maurer

by

VTSkier

Panasonic Increases Tesla Battery Investment

Confidence in profitability and demand spurs additional investment in Giga Nevada

Rob Maurer

Is Tesla Building the World’s Best Supercomputer?

Elon Musk shares more details on Tesla's Project Dojo.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Establishes Insurance Brokerage in China

The move comes as Tesla prepares to expand its direct insurance offering in the United States.

Rob Maurer

by

natebrownohio

Watch: TSLA Bull Case Presented by Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily

Watch Rob Maurer present the bull case for TSLA stock to master's students studying at Northwestern.

Rob Maurer

by

NanaimoBC

Tesla Announces 5 for 1 Stock Split

TSLA shares rise sharply in after-hours trading on the news.

Rob Maurer

Tesla-Inspired XPeng Motors Files for US IPO

How does the Chinese automaker compare to Tesla?

Rob Maurer

When Will Tesla Be Added to the S&P 500?

A deep dive into the history of index adjustments may provide clues on TSLA timing.

Rob Maurer

by

josevirella

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

Muscovite

WSJ Reports on Tesla Registration Numbers for April/May

Negative headlines ruled the day, but the numbers were expected.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer