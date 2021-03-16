Tesla Titles, NFTs, Volkswagen Power Day, and FSD Beta
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Elon Musk takes title of Technoking of Tesla, CFO dubbed Master of Coin
➤ Tesla expands FSD Beta, but delays “the button”
➤ FSD Beta handles Chestnut Street: https://twitter.com/WholeMarsBlog/status/1370974296730824704?s=20
➤ NFT interest spikes, Elon Musk possibly offers his own
➤ Elon Musk set to participate in China development forum later this month
➤ New bill introduced in Texas could open things up for Tesla
➤ Panasonic CEO warns of over-reliance on Tesla
➤ Volkswagen outlines battery strategy at VW Power Day
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.