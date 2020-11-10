Tesla Targeting Production Capacity Above 500k in 2021 at Giga Shanghai?
Rob Maurer
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Rumors from Tesla’s Giga Shanghai on MIC Model Y, 2021 production capacity
➤ China Passenger Car Association releases October sales numbers
➤ The first 2021 model year Model 3 vehicles have begun to be delivered in the United States, with one new owner sharing a brief video showing some of the “refresh” updates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42NbLSOLVGI
➤ Pride Group Enterprises orders 150 Tesla Semis
➤ Tesla selected for massive new battery project in Victoria, Australia
➤ Toyota President takes weird shots at Tesla
➤ Elon Musk tweets about Giga Berlin hiring, project Dojo, and a Tesla electric VTOL jet
➤ Tesla rumored to be working with AMD to supply MCU
➤ Rivian vehicle configurator may be coming online soon
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock.