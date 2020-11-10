TheStreet
Tesla Targeting Production Capacity Above 500k in 2021 at Giga Shanghai?

Rob Maurer

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Rumors from Tesla’s Giga Shanghai on MIC Model Y, 2021 production capacity

➤ China Passenger Car Association releases October sales numbers

➤ The first 2021 model year Model 3 vehicles have begun to be delivered in the United States, with one new owner sharing a brief video showing some of the “refresh” updates: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=42NbLSOLVGI

➤ Pride Group Enterprises orders 150 Tesla Semis

➤ Tesla selected for massive new battery project in Victoria, Australia

➤ Toyota President takes weird shots at Tesla

➤ Elon Musk tweets about Giga Berlin hiring, project Dojo, and a Tesla electric VTOL jet

➤ Tesla rumored to be working with AMD to supply MCU

➤ Rivian vehicle configurator may be coming online soon

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock.

