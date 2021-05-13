Tesla Suspends Bitcoin Payments, Seeks Access to $18B Credit Market

Plus, clarity on Tesla's sales in China in April.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla reportedly applies to join $18B regulatory credit market

➤ Elon Musk announces Tesla has suspended their acceptance of Bitcoin as a payment option due to environmental concerns

➤ More clarity on Tesla’s China sales in April

➤ Musk tweets about updates to Autopilot, FSD Beta V9, and FSD subscription

➤ Brandenburg minister comments on Giga Berlin production timeline

➤ Waymo and Cruise reportedly request permission to operate driverless services in San Francisco

➤ Waymo CFO and head of automotive partnerships leave the company, following CEO departure earlier this year

➤ Toyota announces electric vehicles plans for 2030

