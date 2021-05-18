Tesla Stock: What's Actually Going On

TSLA stock continues to drop as Elon Musk tweets about bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, so what's going on?

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ What is going on with Tesla stock recently, and how much are Elon Musk’s tweets impacting its performance?

➤ Michael Burry reportedly “bets $530M” against TSLA stock, but the headlines are misleading

➤ Photo of a newly cast Tesla part signals big milestone

➤ Elon Musk visits Giga Berlin, comments on timelines

➤ Elon Musk continues to tweet about bitcoin and dogecoin

➤ Tesla spotted testing a new Model S at Laguna Seca

➤ Green Mountain Power provides update on virtual power plant project

➤ EVE Energy Co. comments on Tesla rumors

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.