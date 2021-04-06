NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Tesla Stock Reacts to Delivery Beat

Wall St. has had a chance to digest Tesla's Q1 delivery report, here's what the market had to say.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ TSLA stock increases just 4% after Q1 delivery beat

➤ Discussion of analyst reactions to Tesla’s report, and what the market may have missed

➤ Update on Model Y demand in China

➤ New construction near Giga Shanghai

➤ Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses Tesla, Elon Musk, and Apple’s car plans in a new interview

➤ Mercedes announces more details on the upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS

➤ Announcement

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

