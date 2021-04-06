Tesla Stock Reacts to Delivery Beat
Wall St. has had a chance to digest Tesla's Q1 delivery report, here's what the market had to say.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ TSLA stock increases just 4% after Q1 delivery beat
➤ Discussion of analyst reactions to Tesla’s report, and what the market may have missed
➤ Update on Model Y demand in China
➤ New construction near Giga Shanghai
➤ Apple CEO Tim Cook discusses Tesla, Elon Musk, and Apple’s car plans in a new interview
➤ Mercedes announces more details on the upcoming all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.