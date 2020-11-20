Tesla Stock All-Time High Close, Full Self-Driving Beta Update

Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.

➤ TSLA stock hits a new all-time high closing pricing

➤ Elon Musk gives an update on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta

➤ Jörg Steinbach, Minister of Economic Affairs for Brandenburg comments on Tesla’s Giga Berlin targets: https://youtu.be/ZMb0ZGMTa84

➤ Consumer Reports drops Model S recommendation, rates Model Y much worse than average on reliability

➤ Previous interview with Jake Fisher of Consumer Reports: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/8804990

➤ GM updates electric vehicle plans as CEO sells stock

➤ Elon Musk provides update on Tesla Tequila

➤ Follow-up on possibility of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway secretly buying TSLA stock

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.