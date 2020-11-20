TheStreet
HomeNewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

Tesla Stock All-Time High Close, Full Self-Driving Beta Update

Rob Maurer

Please see the included video for all of today's Tesla news.

➤ TSLA stock hits a new all-time high closing pricing

➤ Elon Musk gives an update on Tesla’s Full Self-Driving beta

➤ Jörg Steinbach, Minister of Economic Affairs for Brandenburg comments on Tesla’s Giga Berlin targets: https://youtu.be/ZMb0ZGMTa84

➤ Consumer Reports drops Model S recommendation, rates Model Y much worse than average on reliability

➤ Previous interview with Jake Fisher of Consumer Reports: https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/8804990

➤ GM updates electric vehicle plans as CEO sells stock

➤ Elon Musk provides update on Tesla Tequila

➤ Follow-up on possibility of Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway secretly buying TSLA stock

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Warren Buffett Secretly Buying TSLA Stock?

Berkshire Hathaway submits filing with confidential information redacted.

Rob Maurer

TSLA Stock Keeps Rising After Upgrade

Plus, Tesla joins organization to advocate for EVs.

Rob Maurer

TSLA Fades Intraday After S&P 500 Announcement

Plus, an update on Elon Musk's COVID-19 status.

Rob Maurer

Analysis: Tesla (TSLA) Added to S&P 500

Tesla, Inc. will be added to the massive index on December 21.

Rob Maurer

by

robm62

Elon Musk May Have COVID-19

Plus, Deutsche Bank publishes updated TSLA note after meeting with Tesla's investor relations team.

Rob Maurer

BMW iX Compared to Tesla's Model Y

Plus, Tesla tops employer student survey.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Q4 Production/Delivery Forecast

Rob Maurer

by

JWarwick

Tesla Targeting Production Capacity Above 500k in 2021 at Giga Shanghai?

Plus, first US deliveries of Tesla's 2021 model year Model 3.

Rob Maurer

by

RobMaurer

Tesla Model 3 Battery Capacity Increased?

Plus, Waymo throws shade on Tesla.

Rob Maurer

The FUV & Beyond: Arcimoto Interview - CEO/Founder Mark Frohnmayer

Arcimoto, producer of three-wheel electric vehicles, joins Tesla Daily to discuss Arcimoto's business.

Rob Maurer