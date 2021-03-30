NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Tesla Starts Cybertruck Pilot Line in Fremont?

Plus, a big increase on Tesla's Solar Roof.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla reportedly working on Cybertruck pilot production line at Fremont ahead of Giga Texas production

➤ Tesla significantly raises prices on the Solar Roof

➤ Elon Musk confusingly tweets about Tesla Semi status in relation to battery cell constraints

➤ Mercedes unveils interior of the all-electric EQS

➤ Volkswagen accidentally posts press release announcing new name in the US

➤ Miami continues to explore project with The Boring Company

➤ SpaceX Starship SN11 update

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

