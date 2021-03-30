Tesla Starts Cybertruck Pilot Line in Fremont?
Plus, a big increase on Tesla's Solar Roof.
➤ Tesla reportedly working on Cybertruck pilot production line at Fremont ahead of Giga Texas production
➤ Tesla significantly raises prices on the Solar Roof
➤ Elon Musk confusingly tweets about Tesla Semi status in relation to battery cell constraints
➤ Mercedes unveils interior of the all-electric EQS
➤ Volkswagen accidentally posts press release announcing new name in the US
➤ Miami continues to explore project with The Boring Company
➤ SpaceX Starship SN11 update
