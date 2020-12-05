TheStreet
Elon Musk Hates Meetings - Here’s Why

Rob Maurer

Elon Musk hates meetings. In a follow-up to Volkswagen’s “Mission-T” workshop meeting, Rob Maurer of Tesla Daily explores Musk’s stance on meetings, how those feelings permeate the culture of Musk’s companies, and how culture impacts Tesla and its competitors. See the included video for the analysis.

Plus, an update on TSLA stock as it hits a new all-time high closing price, news on Elon Musk, and GM’s struggle with Cadillac dealerships.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

