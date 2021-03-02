Tesla Solid-State Battery Research in Germany
Plus, possible Tesla expansion in Shanghai.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla partners on battery research with university in Germany
➤ Checking in on Tesla’s production status in Fremont
➤ Tesla requests Foreign Trade Zone designation for Giga Texas
➤ Shanghai approves land near Giga Shanghai for new energy vehicle manufacturing
➤ Elon Musk provides timeline update on Full Self-Driving subscription
➤ Yoke steering wheel spotted on refreshed Model S
➤ CNBC hosts Gene Munster/Gordon Johnson, Ron Baron finally rescheduled
➤ Morgan Stanley issues updated TSLA note
➤ SpaceX prepares for Starship SN10 test flight and Starlink launch
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.