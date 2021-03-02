Tesla Solid-State Battery Research in Germany

Plus, possible Tesla expansion in Shanghai.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla partners on battery research with university in Germany

➤ Checking in on Tesla’s production status in Fremont

➤ Tesla requests Foreign Trade Zone designation for Giga Texas

➤ Shanghai approves land near Giga Shanghai for new energy vehicle manufacturing

➤ Elon Musk provides timeline update on Full Self-Driving subscription

➤ Yoke steering wheel spotted on refreshed Model S

➤ CNBC hosts Gene Munster/Gordon Johnson, Ron Baron finally rescheduled

➤ Morgan Stanley issues updated TSLA note

➤ SpaceX prepares for Starship SN10 test flight and Starlink launch

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.