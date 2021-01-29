Tesla Short Selling Rises to Record $47B as GME, AMC Bring Market’s Attention to Shorting
Tesla short selling has increased to a record $47 billion as TSLA’s stock price continues to rise.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla short selling has increased to a record $47 billion as TSLA’s stock price continues to rise.
➤ Robinhood and other brokerages halt trading on Gamestop ($GME) and AMC Entertainment ($AMC) as short squeeze pressures hedge funds
➤ Analysts react to TSLA’s Q4 earrings report
➤ Continued discussion on Tesla’s earnings report and refreshed Model S and Model X
➤ Tesla ramps up Supercharger network expansion
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.