Tesla Short Selling Rises to Record $47B as GME, AMC Bring Market’s Attention to Shorting

Tesla short selling has increased to a record $47 billion as TSLA’s stock price continues to rise.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Robinhood and other brokerages halt trading on Gamestop ($GME) and AMC Entertainment ($AMC) as short squeeze pressures hedge funds

➤ Analysts react to TSLA’s Q4 earrings report

➤ Continued discussion on Tesla’s earnings report and refreshed Model S and Model X

➤ Tesla ramps up Supercharger network expansion

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.