Tesla Shares Autobidder Utilization

Plus, new energy projects in the UK and Israel.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla employee discloses amount of installed energy capacity leveraging Tesla’s Autobidder software

➤ New Tesla Energy projects reported in UK, Israel

➤ Tesla Insurance telemetry collection spotted in firmware by @greentheonly as Tesla prepares to expand state availability

➤ Tesla suggests tax on internal combustion engine vehicles in the UK to support EV grants

➤ Background on Elon Musk’s upbringing: https://savingjournalism.substack.com/p/i-talked-to-elon-musk-about-journalism

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

