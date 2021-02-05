Tesla Semi Production/Timeline Rumors
Plus, SpaceX attends Bitcoin conference.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ New rumors on Tesla Semi production volume, timeline, and manufacturing location
➤ Further reporting on Apple Car suggesting Apple is close to finalizing and agreement with Hyundai-Kia
➤ Drone footage at Giga Texas shows new equipment arriving
➤ SpaceX attends event which may have implications for Tesla’s balance sheet
➤ Volkswagen solicits external business model suggestions (https://bit.ly/2MXdnDa)
➤ Volkswagen ID.6 photos leaked
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock.