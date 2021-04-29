Tesla Seeks Battery Cell Production Approval in Berlin

Plus, Tesla adjust delivery estimates in the US and Europe.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla stock continues to fall after reporting Q1 earnings

➤ Brandenburg reports Tesla’s intent to modify their production approval application to include battery cell production

➤ Tesla updates delivery timelines for Model Y in Europe, Model S/X in the US

➤ Tesla continues to raise prices in the US

➤ New information on viral protest of Tesla in China

➤ IIHS publishes new safety data comparing electric vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles

➤ Ford reports earnings, announces drastic production cuts

