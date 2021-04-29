Tesla Seeks Battery Cell Production Approval in Berlin
Plus, Tesla adjust delivery estimates in the US and Europe.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla stock continues to fall after reporting Q1 earnings
➤ Brandenburg reports Tesla’s intent to modify their production approval application to include battery cell production
➤ Tesla updates delivery timelines for Model Y in Europe, Model S/X in the US
➤ Tesla continues to raise prices in the US
➤ New information on viral protest of Tesla in China
➤ IIHS publishes new safety data comparing electric vehicles to internal combustion engine vehicles
➤ Ford reports earnings, announces drastic production cuts
