Tesla Reportedly Working on Vans for The Boring Company

Tesla Vans

Tesla is reportedly working on 12 person vans for use in Elon Musk's The Boring Company's tunnels, according to San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman.

"Originally, the proposal called for specially designed Tesla cars. But Hagman said the company is working with Tesla to develop electric vans that can seat up to 12 people and their luggage, enlarging the capacity to 1,200 people [per hour], or 10 million-plus per year." - Mercury News

In 2016, Musk talked about the need for high-passenger-density urban transport EVs in his Master Plan, Part Deux for Tesla. In 2017, Musk seemed to revise his thinking.

"I don’t know if the bus thing really makes sense in the shared fully autonomous environment...if it costs less than a bus ticket to make use of a shared autonomy fleet to go wherever you want, point to point, well why don’t you just use that?" - Musk, 2017

However, Musk recently discussed the idea on Tesla's Q4 earnings call and seemed more positive on the idea.

"Will it make sense for us to do sort of a minivan or sort of Sprinter-like van or something like that? Probably. But like I said, we've got to scale battery production to crazy levels that people cannot even fathom today. That's the real problem." - Musk, 2020

For context, the market for work vans is sizable with ~500k commercial vans sold each year in the US and Mercedes Benz selling €15B worth of vans annually worldwide.

The Wall St. Journal Reviews Tesla's Model Y

Dan Neil, a widely recognized automotive journalist, recently reviewed the Model Y in an article titled, "Is Tesla’s Model Y Crossover the World’s Best Car?" It may be. Neil's review is not lacking in superlatives.

"From behind the wheel of the Model Y, every competitor in the category feels like a sluggish, sloppy antique."

Neil says he looks forward to the days when automotive journalists can go back to focusing on the more minute details of vehicles. Those details aren't relevant at the moment due to the revolutionary change occurring in the automotive market, Neil believes.

"Meanwhile, we have this car, this one program, beating the competition on core technology like a drum. From behind the wheel, everything else in this category—Mercedes-Benz GLC 300, Range Rover Evoque, Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Macan—feels like a sluggish, sloppy antique, a squawking modem trying to connect to the cloud."

Neil foresees a decade-long Fade to Black for the internal combustion engine.

"From now until about 2030, and irrespective of what the U.S. federal government decrees, global car makers will be shrinking, hybridizing and digitizing their gas-powered engines until they vanish altogether. The endgame of petroleum will be a decade of dizzy, overtaxed turbo four-cylinders, cutting off and on at stop lights, shuddering like washing machines."

Netherlands Increases EV Incentives

The Netherlands has doubled its federal EV purchase incentive for private owners, increasing the incentive from € 2,000 to € 4,000. This applies to EV with a “Post VAT, post bmp, and post options” sticker price between € 12,000 and € 45,000. As such, unlike in Germany where the Model 3 slid under the cap to make all trims eligible for the subsidy, the ~€ 49,000 entry level Model 3 does not currently qualify for these incentives. As of now, there are no Teslas listed on SEPP 2020 Car List.

Other Notes :

Ron Baron, whose investment management firm Baron Capital has a significant stake in TSLA, is expected to appear on CNBC on Tuesday, June 9th at 7:30 am Eastern Time. Tesla is likely to be a part of the conversation.