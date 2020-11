For today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla releases firmware 2020.44 with new features for Autopilot, Spotify, and more

➤ Teslamag.de reports on Tesla working with Saueressig Engineering on battery cell production lines

➤ Elon Musk discusses Tesla’s past and bankrupcty risk time periods on Twitter

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.