Tesla Raises Prices on Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla has raised prices more than ten times this year. Here are the latest changes.

Tesla today raised prices in the US on both the Model 3 and Model Y, while prices for Tesla's Model S and Model X held steady.

Prices

The Model 3 Long Range version increased by $1,000 to a new price of $49,990. The vehicle started the year at $46,990.

The Model Y Long Range version also increased by $1,000 to a new price of $53,990. The vehicle started the year at $49,990.

Prices for other versions of the Model 3 and Model Y remained the same.

Model S and Model X prices did not change, however Tesla increased the price of the Long Rang Model S by $5,000 in the first week of July. The table below shows Tesla's price change history throughout Q2 and Q3.

Q1 changes are not displayed in the table above.

Impact

As the table above demonstrates, price increases are nothing new for Tesla this year. Part shortages and logistics challenges have put cost pressures on manufacturers globally throughout the first half of 2021, so it remains to be seen if Tesla's price adjustments have been in response to rising costs, rising demand, or some combination of both. Investors will get some insight there when Tesla reports Q2 earnings next week.

Demand

Most recently, Tesla listed the estimated delivery time for the Long Range Model Y as October, suggesting a multiple month order backlog. Now, it appears Tesla has completely removed any estimate from the order page. The Performance Model Y is listed at 7-11 weeks.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.