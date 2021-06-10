Tesla Raises Prices Ahead of Model S Delivery Event

Tesla has increased prices on select vehicles ahead of first Model S deliveries at a live event on Thursday, June 10.

Tesla has increased the price of the high-performance "Plaid" Model S ahead of first deliveries, scheduled to happen at a live event on Thursday, June 10.

Previously priced at $119,990, Tesla today upped the price by $10,000 to $129,990. The base vehicle price remained unchanged at $79,990. Tesla's Model Y also received a price increase.

The Model S adjustment follows a recent decision by Tesla CEO Elon Musk to cancel the upcoming "Plaid +", an even higher-performance trim originally expected to deliver in late 2021, but most recently pushed to mid-2022 before cancellation.

"Plaid+ is canceled. No need, as Plaid is just so good," Musk wrote over the weekend.

Strangely, Tesla still lists the price of the "Plaid" Model X at $119,990 — $10,000 cheaper than the comparable Model S. As a larger vehicle, historically the Model X has been more expensive than the Model S. This is evident on the base "Long Range" trims of each vehicle, where the Model X starts at $89,990 compared to the Model S at $79,990.

While Model S deliveries will begin on Thursday, Tesla currently expects first deliveries for the new Model X in August. Customers that have their eye on a "Plaid" Model X might be wise to consider placing an order before another round of price adjustments, a common occurrence for Tesla this year.

Tesla today also increased the base price of the Model Y by $500. The "Long Range" edition now starts at $52,490, up from $51,990. The move marks the fifth price increase on the base Model Y in the second quarter alone. Model Y began Q2 with a price of $49,990.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.