Tesla Announces Q2 Delivery Results

Has has announced record production and delivery results for the second quarter.

Tesla has reported second-quarter deliveries of 201,250 vehicles, narrowly beating Wall St. consensus of 200,900.  Although Model S and Model X production lines were only operational for the last two weeks of the quarter, Tesla delivered 9% more vehicles quarter-over-quarter and 122% more year-over-year. This is a new quarterly delivery record for Tesla.

The Q2 deliveries included 199,3560 Model 3/Y's and 1,890 Model S/X's. 

Tesla also produced 206,421 vehicles during the second quarter, a 14% increase quarter-over quarter and a 151% increase year-over year. Production for Model 3/Y in Q2 totaled 204,421 and production for Model S/X totaled 2,340.

Tesla Delivery Analysis: Here (analysis begins at 32:40 timestamp)

Tesla Daily's Take

Despite "navigating through global supply chain and logistics challenges", Tesla was able to narrowly exceed Wall St. expectations and fall within ~1% of our forecasts for both total deliveries and production.

Tesla produced and delivered slightly fewer Model 3/Y's than we expected, but Model S/X coming in ahead of our expectations offset to some extent. We had forecast  deliveries of 202,824 vehicles, 0.8% above actuals.  Similarly, our production expectation of 208,824 was 1.2% above actual.

During the second quarter, Tesla produced ~5,200 more vehicles than it delivered compared to our expectations of 6,000 vehicles. The inventory build is not surprising given multi-year low inventories to begin the quarter. In our view, Tesla still appears to be heavily supply-constrained.

What did you think about Tesla's delivery number? Let us know on Twitter, @teslapodcast.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer and Brennan Ertl are long TSLA stock and derivatives.

