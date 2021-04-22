NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Tesla Protest Attention Rages in China

Plus, Tesla hires new positions in India ahead of expansion.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Taking a closer look at the Tesla protest in China and reactions across social media

➤ Tesla hires new executives in India, reportedly narrows location search for first corporate office

➤ Tesla’s general counsel leaves for lidar startup

➤ Biden administration to review California emission regulation flexibility

➤ Ford announces production halts due to semiconductor supply issues

➤ GM announces price of the upcoming all-electric Cadillac Lyriq

➤ Porsche discloses first quarter Taycan sales

➤ NASA and SpaceX adjust Crew-2 launch schedule

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.


