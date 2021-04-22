Tesla Protest Attention Rages in China
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Taking a closer look at the Tesla protest in China and reactions across social media
➤ Tesla hires new executives in India, reportedly narrows location search for first corporate office
➤ Tesla’s general counsel leaves for lidar startup
➤ Biden administration to review California emission regulation flexibility
➤ Ford announces production halts due to semiconductor supply issues
➤ GM announces price of the upcoming all-electric Cadillac Lyriq
➤ Porsche discloses first quarter Taycan sales
➤ NASA and SpaceX adjust Crew-2 launch schedule
➤ Benzinga conference info: https://www.benzinga.com/events/small-cap/clean-tech/
---
Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com.
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.