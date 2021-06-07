Tesla President Jerome Guillen Leaves Company

After more than a decade at Tesla, President of Heavy Trucking, Jerome Guillen, has left the company.

According to an SEC filing by Tesla today, Jerome Guillen, President of Tesla Heavy Trucking has departed the company, effective June 3, 2021.

As of June 3, 2021, Jerome Guillen, President, Tesla Heavy Trucking, of Tesla, Inc. (“Tesla”), departed Tesla. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him well in his future career.

Guillen recently held the role of President of Automotive at Tesla before transitioning to President of Tesla Heavy Trucking in March, 2021. After previously serving as Director of Business Development at Daimler, Guillen had spent the last 11 years at Tesla.

---

Image courtesy of Heinrich Böll Stiftung from Berlin, Deutschland, CC BY-SA 2.0 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.