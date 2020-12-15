Tesla Plans Production Shutdown: Refreshing S/X?
Rob Maurer
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Leaked email from Tesla discloses planned production shutdown for Model S and Model X
➤ Analysis on whether Tesla is finally refreshing their high-end vehicles or not
➤ S&P announces TSLA’s addition to the S&P 100 index and which company TSLA will replace in the S&P 500
➤ Elon Musk pushes for higher production and notes robust demand in leaked email to Tesla employees
➤ Tesla reportedly begins offering 1 year of free Supercharging on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before year-end
➤ Jefferies downgrades TSLA stock while raising price target
➤ Volkswagen announces board reorganization and management changes following series of meetings with Diess
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.