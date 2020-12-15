TheStreet
Tesla Plans Production Shutdown: Refreshing S/X?

Rob Maurer

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Leaked email from Tesla discloses planned production shutdown for Model S and Model X

➤ Analysis on whether Tesla is finally refreshing their high-end vehicles or not

➤ S&P announces TSLA’s addition to the S&P 100 index and which company TSLA will replace in the S&P 500

➤ Elon Musk pushes for higher production and notes robust demand in leaked email to Tesla employees

➤ Tesla reportedly begins offering 1 year of free Supercharging on Model 3 and Model Y vehicles delivered before year-end

➤ Jefferies downgrades TSLA stock while raising price target

➤ Volkswagen announces board reorganization and management changes following series of meetings with Diess

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

