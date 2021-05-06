TheStreet home
Tesla Ordered by Judge to Share Musk Communications on CEO Plan

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla board of directors ordered to turn over communications between Musk and attorneys regarding 2018 CEO Performance Plan

➤ Ford releases April Mustang Mach-E sales figures which continue to fall month-over-month

➤ Stellantis reports earnings and discusses regulatory credit situation with Tesla

➤ GM reports earnings and addresses semiconductor shortages and Super Cruise subscriptions

➤ SpaceX updates

---

Image(s) and/or footage used under license from Shutterstock.com

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives

