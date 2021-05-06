Tesla Ordered by Judge to Share Musk Communications on CEO Plan
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla board of directors ordered to turn over communications between Musk and attorneys regarding 2018 CEO Performance Plan
➤ Ford releases April Mustang Mach-E sales figures which continue to fall month-over-month
➤ Stellantis reports earnings and discusses regulatory credit situation with Tesla
➤ GM reports earnings and addresses semiconductor shortages and Super Cruise subscriptions
➤ SpaceX updates
