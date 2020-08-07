Tesla Daily
Tesla Model Y Rear-Wheel Drive Deliveries Coming Soon?

Rob Maurer

Tesla may be on the verge of releasing the next variant of their newest vehicle, the Model Y. Currently Model Y is only available in all-wheel drive configurations, but in mid-July Elon Musk tweeted that Tesla would start selling the single motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) variant "in a few months".

Now, RWD order holders are starting to receive some communication from Tesla, and it's sending mixed messages. Here is a text that was sent yesterday by Tesla without any prompting by this customer, who shared the text with Tesla Daily.

"Tesla Update - We currently expect your Model Y to be ready for delivery 3 - 6 weeks from today. We'll continue to provide updates as your estimated timing gets closer. Please note that this timeframe is an estimate and may shift in either direction."

Apparently, this was an error. Tesla followed up today with another text.

"Tesla Update - Our apologies, the previous text sent earlier today about your Model Y Long Range Rear Wheel Drive order was sent in error. Please disregard the timing previously provided, we do not have a timing estimate for Model Y Long Range Rear Wheel Drive vehicles at this time."

Interestingly, some order holders who did not even receive the first text were sent a similar apology from Tesla.

While Tesla says this is an error, there certainly seems to be some action behind the scenes. At least two other RWD order holders shared yesterday that they were also contacted by Tesla. One reported an introductory call from a delivery specialist, while the other was asked for details regarding vehicle trade-in and financing. Additionally, over the weekend, Electrek reported that Tesla had begun trial production for the RWD Model Y, citing anonymous sources.

What do you think? Coincidental, or is Tesla preparing the RWD Model Y launch behind the scenes? Share your thoughts in the comment section.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

