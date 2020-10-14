Tesla Model X Range Increased?

While most of the attention on Tesla's vehicle lineup today was on the Model S due to a $3,000 price cut, there may be an interesting development happening for the Model X as well. Tesla Motors Club forum member ColdWeatherEV recently took delivery of a brand new Model X and shared some details about the vehicle in a post on the forum.

"I just took delivery of a 2021 Model X, VIN 308XXX, and I was surprised to see that the EPA Monroney sticker lists the range at 371 miles," writes the user. The Monroney sticker is a required label in the US for all new vehicles and contains official information about the car.

On Tesla's website, the currently-listed EPA range for the Long Range Plus Model X is just 351 miles, 20 miles lower than the range listed on the Monroney sticker of this new delivery. While this is just one source, the user did share images of the Monroney sticker.

Tesla has a history of rolling out updates without announcement, so a longer range Model X is not outlandish. If 371 miles of range is accurate, it would represent a nearly 6% gain. Tesla's online design studio will be closely watched over the coming days, especially as updates to the Model 3 trickle out.

For more on Tesla, including a rating upgrade by the S & P and the company's entrance into India, please see the included video and be sure to follow Tesla Daily on The Street.

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.