Tesla Model S Event Livestream - Watch Tesla's Plaid Model S Event

Here's everything you need to know about Tesla's live event, including how to watch.

Tesla, Inc. has scheduled a live event for Thursday evening to present the first deliveries of their newly-updated Tesla Model S. The company is expected to discuss the vehicle's new features and technological advancements, particularly the high-performance "Plaid" powertrain.

Tesla's presentation and livestream are scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. PDT, while doors open at 7:00 p.m. PDT for the invite-only event in Fremont, California.

Here is the presentation start time in various timezones:

8:15 p.m. PDT

9:15 p.m. MDT

10:15 p.m. CDT

11:15 p.m. EDT

3:15 a.m. UTC (June 11)

5:15 a.m. CEST (June 11)

11:15 a.m. China Standard Time (June 11)

12:15 p.m. JST (June 11)

Tesla's livestream can be found here alongside reaction and analysis from Tesla Daily's Rob Maurer:

To see what Tesla Daily followers expect from the event, check out the series of Twitter polls below, and feel free to vote if the polls are still open:

Historically, Tesla's Model S and Model X vehicles have utilized an 18650 battery form factor, but some expect that to change alongside this refresh. Tesla utilizes a 2170 battery in the Model 3 and Model Y, and unveiled their internally-designed 4680 battery at "Battery Day" last year.

On the heels of Elon Musk's cancellation of the even higher-performance "Plaid +" Model S, many expect Tesla to announce more range on the still-existing variants. Tesla currently lists the Long Range Model S estimated range at 412 miles, and 390 miles for the Plaid.

Ever since Elon Musk surprisingly rolled out the Tesla Roadster at the Tesla Semi unveiling event, Tesla events have been awash in rumors and speculation of similar unknown extras. Hope springs eternal. Do you expect any surprises?

Investors will be watching closely for any insights from Tesla's event. How will the markets react when trading opens on Friday after the event?

Stay ahead of the curve by subscribing to Tesla Daily on YouTube.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.