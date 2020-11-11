Tesla Model 3 Battery Capacity Increased?
Rob Maurer
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ German Model 3 registration papers reportedly show a new battery capacity on 2021 model year Model 3
➤ TSLA stock falls as market rotates out of tech stocks
➤ Tesla Tequila has been hiding in plain sight
➤ Google’s Waymo throws shade at Tesla’s autonomous technology
➤ Follow up on last week’s interview with Arcimoto founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer (Link)
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.