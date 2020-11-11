TheStreet
Tesla Model 3 Battery Capacity Increased?

Rob Maurer

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ German Model 3 registration papers reportedly show a new battery capacity on 2021 model year Model 3

➤ TSLA stock falls as market rotates out of tech stocks

➤ Tesla Tequila has been hiding in plain sight

➤ Google’s Waymo throws shade at Tesla’s autonomous technology

➤ Follow up on last week’s interview with Arcimoto founder and CEO Mark Frohnmayer (Link)

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

