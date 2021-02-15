NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Tesla Met With Chinese Government About Customer Complaints

Plus, Tesla receives further approval for equipment installation at Giga Berlin.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla met with Chinese regulators over customer complaints, safety concerns

➤ Quick look at the next few days

➤ Tesla receives approval for more equipment installation at Giga Berlin

➤ Updated TSLA short interest

➤ Schedule 13G/A filed showing Elon Musk’s current ownership stake in TSLA

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Tesla Met With Chinese Government About Customer Complaints

