Tesla Met With Chinese Government About Customer Complaints
Plus, Tesla receives further approval for equipment installation at Giga Berlin.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla met with Chinese regulators over customer complaints, safety concerns
➤ Quick look at the next few days
➤ Tesla receives approval for more equipment installation at Giga Berlin
➤ Updated TSLA short interest
➤ Schedule 13G/A filed showing Elon Musk’s current ownership stake in TSLA
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.