Tesla Met With Chinese Government About Customer Complaints

Plus, Tesla receives further approval for equipment installation at Giga Berlin.

For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla met with Chinese regulators over customer complaints, safety concerns

➤ Quick look at the next few days

➤ Tesla receives approval for more equipment installation at Giga Berlin

➤ Updated TSLA short interest

➤ Schedule 13G/A filed showing Elon Musk’s current ownership stake in TSLA

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.