TheStreet
HomeNewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

Tesla Launches Tesla Energy Plan in UK

Rob Maurer

After receiving approval for an energy generation license in the United Kingdom earlier this year, Tesla has now officially launched an energy service business in the UK in partnership with energy retailer Octopus Energy. 

The plan will only be available to owners of Tesla's Powerwall product, which Tesla will use to create a virtual power plant of distributed energy storage systems to optimize electricity usage with Tesla's energy buy-and-sell software platform, Autobidder.

This optimization allows Tesla to charge a much lower rate for electricity than other providers. According to UK Power, the average cost per kWh for electricity in the UK is £0.144/kWh, or about $0.19 per kWh. The UK also operates with "standing charges", a fixed daily rate which averages £0.206 per day, or about $0.27 per day. 

Tesla's new energy plan will not include a standing charge, and will price electricity at a fixed rate of £0.08/kWh for Tesla vehicle owners or £0.11/kWh for non-owners. Assuming an average annual consumption of around 8,000 kWh, a homeowner with a Tesla would save about $65 each month. Of course, because the plan requires a Tesla Powerwall priced at £8,000 after installation, the payback period in such a situation would be about 13.5 years. 

Tesla's plan does allow users to sell excess energy they have generated, likely with solar, back for the same rates shown above, so the payback period may be shorter for users with excess generation. Over time, as Tesla reduces the price on their energy storage products, payback periods could shorten significantly.

For more on Tesla's new energy plan, see the included video and be sure to follow Tesla Daily on The Street.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tesla 10-Q Shows Capital Expenditure Plans, Musk Compensation Details

Tesla has filed its 10-Q with the SEC for the third quarter of 2020.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Recalls China Model S/X, Plans to Export Model 3

Model S and Model X vehicles imported to China are being recalled, while Tesla plans to export Model 3 from Giga Shanghai.

Rob Maurer

Watch Tesla's Beta of "Feature Complete Full Self-Driving"

Tesla has released a limited beta allowing its vehicles to autonomously navigate city streets.

Rob Maurer

Tesla's Q3 Earnings Report Shows Strong Fundamentals

Tesla has reported financial results for Q3-2020, beating on top line and operational expectations while missing on GAAP EPS.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Q3 Earnings Preview

What to expect ahead of Tesla's third quarter results.

Rob Maurer

All of Tesla's 2021 Model Year Updates

Tesla has updated their entire vehicle lineup with the 2021 model year.

Rob Maurer

Watch: TSLA Bull Case Discussion by Alex Potter of Piper Sandler and Rob Maurer (Tesla Daily)

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter joins Rob Maurer to discuss his $515 TSLA price target, Tesla autonomy and energy, and investor perceptions.

Rob Maurer

Musk Cuts Model S Price... Again

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces a second price cut to Tesla's Model S in as many days.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Model X Range Increased?

Newly-delivered Model X shows longer range.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

rratclif