Tesla Launches China Model Y as Plaid Model S Rumors Circulate
Plus, an update on Tesla's gigafactory in New York.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Tesla updates China design studio with number of changes to Model Y and Model 3 soliciting a strong reaction from customers
➤ TSLA briefly surpasses a $700 billion market capitalization
➤ Updated Model S with manufacturer’s license plate spotted as production shutdown continues
➤ Giga New York job posting mentions becoming the largest factory in the world
➤ Tesla and Panasonic agree to terms on new battery supply deal
➤ LG signs battery investment agreement in Indonesia
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.