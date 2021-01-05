NewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Tesla Launches China Model Y as Plaid Model S Rumors Circulate

Plus, an update on Tesla's gigafactory in New York.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Tesla updates China design studio with number of changes to Model Y and Model 3 soliciting a strong reaction from customers

➤ TSLA briefly surpasses a $700 billion market capitalization

➤ Updated Model S with manufacturer’s license plate spotted as production shutdown continues

➤ Giga New York job posting mentions becoming the largest factory in the world

➤ Tesla and Panasonic agree to terms on new battery supply deal

➤ LG signs battery investment agreement in Indonesia

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock & derivatives.

01.04.21.2
