Tesla Just Released a Cheaper Model Y in China

Tesla has just introduced a new Model Y in China, lowering the starting price of the vehicle by more than $10,000.

Tesla has just introduced a new, lower-price version of the Model Y to the China market, the Standard Range (SR) Model Y.

Price

The new vehicle starts at ¥291,840 before incentives which reduce the base price to ¥276,000, or roughly $42,600. Previously, the lowest price Model Y in China started at ¥347,900 or $53,700.

Range

The SR Model Y is listed with a range of 525 km (326 miles) on the notoriously forgiving NEDC test cycle. Real-world range remains to be seen, but for context, Tesla lists the range on the dual-motor Long Range Model Y at 594km (369 miles). In the US, Tesla lists the same version at 326 miles on the more-realistic EPA test cycle. If the conversion is similar for the new SR version, it could be expected to have an EPA-rated range of around 463 km (288 miles).

Stay ahead of the curve by subscribing to Tesla Daily on YouTube.

Performance

Tesla says the SR Model Y will accelerate from 0-100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.6 seconds. Unlike the dual-motor Long Range version, the SR Model Y is single-motor rear-wheel drive.

Standard Range in Other Markets

Strangely, the SR Model Y was available in the United States for just a few weeks during the first quarter of 2021. After quickly removing the option to order the vehicle, Tesla CEO Elon Musk explained the decision by saying "I don’t think the range, in many drive conditions, yet meets the Tesla standard of excellence."

The EPA rating for the SR Model Y was 244 miles at the time. It will be interesting to see if the China-made SR Model Y range is higher. The vehicle likely uses different battery packs than what Tesla would have used in the United States. In China, Tesla has worked closely with battery supplier CATL for the China-made Standard Range Model 3, the first Tesla vehicle to use a lithium iron phosphate battery. The SR Model Y may use a similar battery pack, which could result in a different range than the short-lived US version.

The introduction of the SR Model Y in China follows a similar update to Tesla's Hong Kong vehicle lineup last week. Tesla lists ranges under the WLTP test cycle in Hong Kong, showing the SR Model Y at 455 km (282 miles) of range. The Long Range variant is listed at 542 km (337 miles). Comparing with the US ranges, as done earlier in the article, would suggest an EPA range of 439 km or 273 miles for the new SR Model Y.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.