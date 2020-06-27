J.D. Power's Tesla Quality Score May Not Mean What You Think

J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study

J.D. Power has released their 2020 Initial Quality Study (IQS) and has included Tesla (TSLA) -Get Report for the first time in their report. Unfortunately for Tesla, the company received the lowest initial quality score from J.D. Power of all brands, albeit with a caveat. Because Tesla does not share customer contact information with J.D. Power, the organization is only able to collect data in 35 states where Tesla is not able to prevent it. Setting the data collection aside, though, there is still a lot to understand about the IQS.

The IQS uses a 223 question survey to identify a metric that J.D. Power refers to as “problems” experienced by owners of 2020 model-year vehicles during the first 90 days of ownership. The problems metric includes things like faulty parts or paint defects, but also perceived issues with design, regardless of the functionality. While these comments date back many years, J.D. Power’s former director of automotive product research shared some more details with Car & Driver on what this means.

“Raffi Festekjian, J. D. Power’s director of automotive product research, explains that the IQS was designed to capture 'things gone wrong' with a vehicle. Each one is called a 'problem,' and it can be 'either a fault in the assembly of the vehicle or a design issue.' A fault might be a poorly assembled door panel or a loose electrical connection, while a design issue is something that a customer doesn’t like—a multifunction cruise-control stalk, for example—even though the item is performing exactly as intended.” - Car & Driver

A problem, as defined by J.D. Power, can therefore stem from an owner’s confusion or difference in preference on any number of features rather than isolating on things like manufacturing defects that would traditionally be focused on in quality reports. This helps explain some of the variance in scores between brands, with brands equipped with more advanced technology fairing worse in the IQS. J.D. Power acknowledges this.

"Most premium brands are below average: For most of the past decade, mass market brands have improved relative to premium brands, and this trend continues in 2020. Premium brands generally equip their vehicles with more complex technology, which can cause problems for some owners." - J.D. Power

In particular, J.D. Power says infotainment features cause a large portion of problem reports.

" Infotainment is most problematic category: Almost one-fourth of all problems cited by new-vehicle owners relate to infotainment. Top complaints include built-in voice recognition; Android Auto/Apple CarPlay connectivity; touchscreens; built-in navigation systems; and Bluetooth® connectivity." - J.D. Power

With this understanding, it is less surprising to see a higher problem score for Tesla. With more features and technology available, there is much broader scope for having “problems” occur. J.D. Power says that in general, customers desire these additional features.

That desirability is captured in another study from J.D. Power that focuses on the positive aspects of the various brands instead of the problems, the Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study. While the 2020 report has yet to be published and Tesla was not included in the 2019 APEAL report, it demonstrates the contrast between highly appealing brands and problem reports in J.D. Power’s IQS. Aside from Tesla, the lowest three brands in the 2020 IQS are Land Rover, Audi, and Volvo. Each of these brands rank in the top six of J.D. Power’s 2019 APEAL report.

Tesla has room for improvement in initial quality, but the J.D. Power IQS may not be the best study to help with understanding how Tesla compares to other automakers. Last year, Bloomberg conducted a study of more than 5,000 Model 3 owners that found incredibly high owner satisfaction despite reports of some initial quality challenges.

Q2 Delivery Estimates Rise

Tesla's second quarter is set to close next week at the end of June, and Tesla is poised to release its delivery and production numbers within three days of the end of the quarter. With markets closed next Friday, Tesla might choose to give the update on Thursday before the market opens. As such, there has been a lot of speculation about those final numbers.

Electrek is reporting that a source has shared an update on Tesla's North American deliveries.

“Sources familiar with the matter told Electrek that deliveries in North America have picked up greatly in June, with already more than 50,000 deliveries and almost 10,000 vehicles in transit.” - Electrek

Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner also weighed in on delivery estimates as he raised his price target for TSLA to $900 from $850 in an updated note.

“Despite about 7 weeks of downtime at the Fremont plant, we think Tesla's 2Q global production could be in the mid-70K range, ahead of buy-side consensus in the mid-60s” - Emmanuel Rosner

RBC Capital has also increased its estimate to 80,900 vehicles delivered, above the previous forecast of 72,800.

The Wall St. consensus currently sits around 70,000 deliveries.

Tesla's final number will hinge on how well they are able to handle the logistics of a back-loaded quarter.

“Apologies to Tesla customers for shifting delivery dates. It’s a crazy world out there! Special thanks to Tesla trucking & rail partners for figuratively & literally going the extra mile.” - Elon Musk

Supercharging Sessions Increasing

Musk has shared another update on daily charge sessions by region at Tesla's Supercharger network.

“North American Supercharger usage tracking to exceed pre covid highs in 2 to 3 weeks. Lot of noise out there. This is signal.”- Elon Musk

North American sessions have climbed back up to levels that are about 85% of peak (pre-COVID-19) while Europe, Middle East, and Africa is around 75% of peak. Asia-Pacific and China are currently setting new highs, albeit aided by a growing vehicle fleet as Giga Shanghai production increases rapidly.

California Set Truck Emissions Goals

The California Air Resources Board passed a regulation requiring manufacturers to transition in stages to zero-emission trucks beginning in 2024. The rule, which applies to trucks from Class 2b to Class 8 (semi trucks), will require a greater percentage of new trucks sold each year to be zero-emission. By 2035, more than 50% of new trucks will need to be zero-emission and 100% by 2045.

Amazon Acquires Zoox

Amazon has announced their intention to acquire the self-driving startup Zoox for more than one billion dollars. The move further signals Amazon’s (AMZN) -Get Report interest in the transportation market. They have previously partnered with Rivian to deliver up to 100,000 electric vans by 2030. While commercial transportation is critical to Amazon's future, they seem to have interest in the consumer ride-hailing space as well. The headline of their acquisition announcement read, “we’re acquiring Zoox to help bring their vision of autonomous ride-hailing to reality."

Writing assistance by Pranshu Agarwal