TheStreet
HomeNewsVideosArticlesEarnings AnalysisInterviews
Search

All of Tesla's 2021 Model Year Updates

Rob Maurer

After some clues hinting at updates to Tesla's Model 3 and Model X, Tesla today made the changes official in their online design studio. The changes weren't limited to the Model 3 and Model X, however. All vehicles in Tesla's lineup have been changed.

The Model 3 was most impacted—gaining range, improved acceleration, and an updated interior. One source within Tesla confirmed that the Model 3 now utilizes a heat pump, a feature Tesla first introduced on the Model Y.

The table below contains all of the known changes. 

Screen Shot 2020-10-16 at 7.08.44 PM

Electrek has reported on a heated steering wheel for the Model 3 but other sources have yet to confirm.

Across the lineup, Tesla has improved range by 6% on average. The only vehicle trim that did not receive an increase to range was Tesla's Long Range Model S, the company's longest-range offering.

While it's tough to make sense of exactly what is driving the range increases for each variant, Panasonic was reportedly expecting roughly 5% improvements in their Giga Nevada-produced battery cells beginning in September. Those cells are used in Tesla's Model Y and Model 3, while the cells used in the Model S and Model X have been sourced from Japan facilities historically.

For more on Tesla's updates, please see the included video and be sure to follow Tesla Daily on The Street.

---

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long Tesla stock and derivatives.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Watch: TSLA Bull Case Discussion by Alex Potter of Piper Sandler and Rob Maurer (Tesla Daily)

Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter joins Rob Maurer to discuss his $515 TSLA price target, Tesla autonomy and energy, and investor perceptions.

Rob Maurer

Musk Cuts Model S Price... Again

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announces a second price cut to Tesla's Model S in as many days.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Model X Range Increased?

Newly-delivered Model X shows longer range.

Rob Maurer

Ferragu: TSLA Will Be More Valuable Than Apple, Microsoft, Google "Without Any Doubt"

New Street Research analyst Pierre Ferragu joins Rob Maurer to discuss his new $578 price target on TSLA stock.

Rob Maurer

by

Steinmetz

Is Tesla Updating the Model 3?

New photos of the Model 3 show some changes.

Rob Maurer

Exploring Tesla's In-House Battery Roadmap

New details shared by Elon Musk shed light on Tesla's new battery rollout plans

Rob Maurer

Mercedes-Benz Updates Long-Term Strategy

Mercedes announces strategic plan for the next decade.

Rob Maurer

Tesla Acquires Automation Company

Tesla makes another investment in German automation.

Rob Maurer

by

Ben With Optiwatt

Tesla Daily Partners With TheStreet

Introducing Tesla Daily and Rob Maurer

Rob Maurer

by

rratclif

Tesla Reports Record Deliveries +53% Sequentially

Tesla has released Q3-2020 delivery and production numbers, setting new records on both.

Rob Maurer

by

AMortalDefiant