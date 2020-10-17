All of Tesla's 2021 Model Year Updates

After some clues hinting at updates to Tesla's Model 3 and Model X, Tesla today made the changes official in their online design studio. The changes weren't limited to the Model 3 and Model X, however. All vehicles in Tesla's lineup have been changed.

The Model 3 was most impacted—gaining range, improved acceleration, and an updated interior. One source within Tesla confirmed that the Model 3 now utilizes a heat pump, a feature Tesla first introduced on the Model Y.

The table below contains all of the known changes.

Electrek has reported on a heated steering wheel for the Model 3 but other sources have yet to confirm.

Across the lineup, Tesla has improved range by 6% on average. The only vehicle trim that did not receive an increase to range was Tesla's Long Range Model S, the company's longest-range offering.

While it's tough to make sense of exactly what is driving the range increases for each variant, Panasonic was reportedly expecting roughly 5% improvements in their Giga Nevada-produced battery cells beginning in September. Those cells are used in Tesla's Model Y and Model 3, while the cells used in the Model S and Model X have been sourced from Japan facilities historically.

For more on Tesla's updates, please see the included video

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long Tesla stock and derivatives.