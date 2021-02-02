Tesla “Fireworks Aren’t Over” Says Piper Sandler in New Street-High Price Target
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.
➤ Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter has increased his TSLA price target to a new street-high $1,200 per share, noting that Tesla “fireworks aren’t over” yet
➤ Elon Musk is interviewed about Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Bitcoin and other topics, then brings Robinhood CEO on the call to answer questions about trading halts last week
➤ Ron Baron of Baron Funds and Cathie Wood of ARK Invest comment on Tesla
➤ Morgan Stanley increases TSLA price target, addresses valuation if Tesla achieves 50% compound annual growth rate
➤ Refresh Model S and Model X delivery timeline updated for Europe
➤ Quick update on 2021 Model 3 winter performance
---
Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.