Tesla “Fireworks Aren’t Over” Says Piper Sandler in New Street-High Price Target

Plus Elon Musk discusses Tesla, Bitcoin, and more in Clubhouse interview.
For all of today's Tesla news, please see the included video.

➤ Piper Sandler analyst Alex Potter has increased his TSLA price target to a new street-high $1,200 per share, noting that Tesla “fireworks aren’t over” yet

➤ Elon Musk is interviewed about Tesla, SpaceX, Neuralink, Bitcoin and other topics, then brings Robinhood CEO on the call to answer questions about trading halts last week

➤ Ron Baron of Baron Funds and Cathie Wood of ARK Invest comment on Tesla

➤ Morgan Stanley increases TSLA price target, addresses valuation if Tesla achieves 50% compound annual growth rate

➤ Refresh Model S and Model X delivery timeline updated for Europe

➤ Quick update on 2021 Model 3 winter performance

Disclosure: Rob Maurer is long TSLA stock and derivatives.

